BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A five-vehicle crash has closed a portion of South Avenue in Boardman.

The accident happened just after 4 p.m. on South Avenue near Route 224 and the entrance of the Tiffany Square Plaza.

An SUV is on its side.

South Avenue is closed northbound from Route 224 to the entrance of the plaza.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

We have a crew on the scene. This report will be updated when more information becomes available.