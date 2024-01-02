HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — One person has been killed in a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 18 on Tuesday evening, officials say.

All lanes of Route 18 between Longview and Hann Hill Road in front of Combine Brothers are closed while crews work to clear the wreckage of a three-car crash.

The Mercer County coroner is at the scene. It’s been confirmed that one person has died and two others were taken to the hospital.

Check back here for updates on this developing situation.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.