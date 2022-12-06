HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Part of State Route 82 in Howland was closed after two crashes Tuesday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle failed to yield, causing a crash involving the two vehicles to occur near the intersection of Howland Wilson Road and State Route 82 around 6:30 p.m.

A second, separate accident involving two vehicles happened nearby around the same time, according to OSHP.

OSHP said there were no injuries in either crash.

Ryan Hellock contributed to this report.