MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Whiteout conditions caused a pileup that closed parts of I-80 westbound just before the Ohio state line at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to PennDOT, the crash involved 11 vehicles, including two larger trucks.

A McGonigle ambulance, Shenango Township Police, Pennsylvania State Police and Shenango Township Fire Department were all on scene.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries. One westbound lane is open while officials clear the scene.

PennDOT reminds drivers to drive slow and turn their headlights on during whiteout conditions.