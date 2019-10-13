Mt. Carmel Society brings Italian community together for homemade wedding soup cookoff

Mt. Carmel Society's president said it's nice to try the different types of wedding soup because they are all unique

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – To get the community together and show off their homemade wedding soups, a cookoff was held Saturday night at Mt. Carmel Society in Lowellville.

David Gagliano, president of Mt. Carmel Society, said the event is growing — people come all the way from Pennsylvania to just participate in the competition.

Gagliano said it’s really nice to see and try different types of wedding soup because they are all unique.

“It’s a great tradition, an Italian tradition. It’s exciting to see everyone’s different methods of cooking and it’s a good event. It really is,” he said.

Community vendors and Bogey’s Food Truck were also at the event.

Prizes will be awarded to first and second place winners.