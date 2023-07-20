LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mt. Carmel Society Italian Festival had to postpone their Baby Doll dance for Thursday night because of the weather.

The festival has been ongoing for 128 years.

The highlight of the festival is the Baby Doll dance. A person puts on the oversized costume and fireworks shoot out of it.

The fire chief spoke about the safety measures they take to keep the crowd and dancer from getting hurt.

“Watching for sparks because the gentleman inside, it’s hard for him to see,” said Lowellville Fire Chief Al Boggia. “We have somebody guiding him along, these gentlemen you see back here, guiding him because he’s looking through two little holes and making sure he doesn’t get too close to the crowd.”

The Baby Doll dance is expected to happen Friday night. On Saturday, they will have fireworks.