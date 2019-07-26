Mt. Carmel Fest kicks off in Youngstown with annual Little Prince and Princess Pageant

Fifteen kids ages 4 to 9 took part, answering a series of questions and showing off for the crowd

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 21st annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Festival kicked off Thursday night in Youngstown!

Wednesday night, all of the vendors put the finishing touches on their stands and now they’re officially open for business.

One of the main staples of opening night is always the “Little Prince and Princess Pageant.”

Daybreak’s Jim Loboy emceed the adorable event, while Meteorologist Alexis Walters and Anchor Lindsey Watson served as judges.

The competition was close but ultimately a pair of 4-year-olds took home the crowns — congratulations to Nico Ferraro and Genevieve Whorten!