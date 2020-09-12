Mr. Darby’s Antique Emporium hosts trunk sale in Boardman

Owner Bob Neapolitan came up with the idea to to let local vendors set up shop in his parking lot

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Vendors from all over were at Mr. Darby’s Antique Emporium for day one of their trunk sale.

Giving them the opportunity to make some money and allow the community to get out and shop, while being able to socially distance.

There are all different items from toys to furniture and even exercise equipment.

Neapolitan says there is something for everyone.

“We’ve got over one million different items inside the store from kids all the way to adults and we’re expecting the same thing in the parking lot,” said Neapolitan.

Vendors will also be set up inside the store. Vendors started setting up around 6:30 a.m. Saturday and customers arrived at 9 a.m.

Sunday will be the final day again starting at 9 a.m.