Moving into April, more than 5.3 million vaccine doses administered in Pa.

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 3,893 positive cases of COVID-19 and 27 more deaths Thursday.

That brings the statewide total to 1,028,750 cases and 25,120 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 2,075 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 420 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 – 25 stood at 7.6%.

Latest county-by-county COVID-19 numbers

There are 128,826 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,143,418 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,294 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,283 cases among employees, for a total of 83,577 at 1,576 distinct facilities inall 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,932 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,503 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, April 1, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 32% of its eligible population, putting it three percentage points ahead of the national average.

Vaccine providers have administered 5,309,424 total vaccine doses as of Thursday, April 1.

1,874,693 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 86,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,682,499 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

3,557,192 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3: 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.

