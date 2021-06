BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Movies 8 in Boardman is opening soon.

A post on the theater’s social media page said the venue is opening Friday, June 18.

“We welcome you back and look forward to seeing you,” the post said.

The theater was forced to close during the pandemic and reopened for a short time in October 2020, only to be shut down again when COVID-19 cases in the state increased.

Tickets for all shows are $4.

A list of films and times can be found on the Movies 8 website.