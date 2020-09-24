Mourners and supporters continue vigil in honor of slain Struthers boy

As the days go on, more tributes for the little boy are popping up around town

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The outpouring of love and support for 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney can be seen throughout Struthers.

Red and White balloons, along with red ribbons now line the bridge over Yellow Creek.

Back at the home on Perry Street, the memorial continues to grow. Many of the items are from the candlelight vigil Monday night.

Out of respect for the police investigation, organizers waited to place the items outside of the house.

“The whole entire community has been affected and hurt. I am just hoping that this is something that can bring comfort to Rowan’s parents and his family and loved ones and just the community as a whole,” Laiken Percic said.

There are also several fundraising efforts going on to benefit Rowan’s family. Blaine Opatken is making car decals in his home. They read # Justice for Rowan” in Struthers red.

Eric Rebic is making Justice for Rowan yard signs. They have the Wildcat paw print on them because Rowan wanted to be a part of the football team.

The car decals cost $5. The yard signs are $10. You can find them on social media.

Police say Rowan Sweeney was shot and killed after a man, later identified as Kimonie Bryant, walked into a home and opened fire. Four adults were also shot but survived.