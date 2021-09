YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A number of statues damaged and destroyed at a Youngstown church are now being replaced.

A number of the small statues outside of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel have been replaced and others are due to arrive soon.

More than a dozen were damaged last spring.

The man accused of the vandalism is now being treated in a mental facility.

Replacing the statues, which all had to be shipped from overseas, was estimated to cost more than $60,000.