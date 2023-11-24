HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters in Howland on Friday were collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during the annual “Fill the Boot” drive as motorists drive by in the Howland Corners area.

The International Firefighters Association has been doing this for nearly 70 years.

The nearly seven-decade partnership has raised more than $679 million with involvement from over 300,000 firefighters nationwide.

The annual program raises funds to support MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advance care and advocate for the support of MDA families.

Dr. Donald S. Wood, president and CEO of the MDA, said in a press release that the efforts of the IFAA over the years have been “unprecedented.”

The annual fundraising campaign allowed the MDA to do the “impossible” in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for people living with muscular dystrophy.”

Other departments, such as Brookfield, also took part in their own boot drives.

Brian Oehlbeck and Kim Lampkins contributed to this report.

