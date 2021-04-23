Motorists complain as new Boardman traffic lights back up traffic

A brand new set of traffic signals on a Boardman road have apparently been set to "flash" red or yellow to on-coming traffic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A brand new set of traffic signals on one road in Boardman have apparently been set to “flash” red or yellow to on-coming traffic — at least for now.

This week, the lights at Southern Boulevard and Maple Drive were activated, prompting a flurry of complaints on social media and elsewhere about backed-up traffic as motorists tried to turn left.

On Friday, the lights were flashing yellow on Southern and red on Maple.

First News reached out to the township’s road department to find out if the change is permanent or only temporary. We have not heard back.

