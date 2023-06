NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a Friday morning crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to Penniman Road around 5:30 a.m.

Troopers say that the driver was taken to a local hospital.

OSP did not provide further comment on the condition of the driver or the cause of the crash.

Troopers are still on scene as of 6:30 a.m.