YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An exit off of Interstate 680 was blocked for about a half-hour after a motorcycle accident Tuesday night.

It was at the Salt Springs Road exit off of I-680 northbound.

The crash happened around 10 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was coming down the ramp when they hit the curb and fell.

The driver does not have life-threatening injuries but was taken to the hospital.