It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Routes 82 and 11

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was transported to the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Vienna.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Routes 82 and 11.

According to dispatch reports, the motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Crews took him to St. Elizabeth Health Center for what was described as a severe head injury.

The man’s current condition is unknown.

The crash scene was cleaned up by 11 a.m.