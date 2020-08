Southbound traffic on Route 18 in Pymatuning Township was blocked for several hours but has since reopened

PYMATUNING TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – An accident in Mercer County Monday night took the life of a motorcyclist.

According to Pymatuning Township police, a motorcycle and car crashed around 9 p.m. They were heading in the same direction on the Route 18 causeway over Shenango Lake.

The motorcyclist’s name hasn’t been released.

We don’t know the condition of the other driver.

Southbound traffic on Route 18 was blocked for several hours but the road reopened Tuesday morning.