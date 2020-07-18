Motorcyclist killed in Brookfield crash

LIVE NOW /
Troopers said the 24-year-old man on the motorcycle crashed into a car pulling out of a driveway

by: Sarah Mercer

Credit: WKBN

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Troopers say a Brookfield man was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle Friday afternoon.

Joseph Clark, 24, was taken to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Warren Sharon Road near Castle Rock Road in Brookfield Township.

The driver of a 2009 Pontiac G6 was turning east out of a driveway and onto Warren Sharon Road while Clark was headed west on Warren Sharon Road.

Troopers said Clark ran into the car.

The driver was not hurt.

