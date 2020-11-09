Motorcyclist killed after being hit by car in Lawrence County, state police say

Troopers say the driver of the car turned into the motorcycle's path

by: Sarah Mercer

Credit: Little Hand Images/Moment/GettyImages

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lawrence County Sunday evening, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers say 43-year-old David Sedgwick, of Ellwood City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Ellwood Road in Slippery Rock Township.

Troopers say Sedgwick was headed south, riding his motorcycle, and the driver of a car was trying to turn left onto the road from a driveway.

They say the driver of the car turned into Sedgwick’s path.

He was thrown from his motorcycle, according to PSP.

The driver of the car was not seriously hurt. Charges are expected to be filed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

