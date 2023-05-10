MECCA Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured Tuesday night.

Troopers were called to State Route 88 in Mecca Township around 11 p.m.

Reports said that a 25-year-old man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on State Route 88. OSP said that a 48-year-old man was operating a Dodge truck which entered State Route 88 from a designated parking area along the causeway on the south side of the roadway.

Troopers said that the motorcyclist hit the driver of the truck as the truck was turning left.

Reports said that the motorcyclist was transported to Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries. OSP said that the motorcyclist was not wearing a motorcycle helmet during the crash. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Assisting agencies included Mecca Township Fire Department, Cortland Fire Department, and The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers said that State Route 88 was closed in the area of the crash but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.