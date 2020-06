It happened Monday evening at South Avenue and the I-680 ramp

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One person is in the hospital after an accident involving a motorcycle Monday evening.

Youngstown police responded to the crash at South Avenue and the Interstate 680 ramp around 8 p.m.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was trying to turn left onto South Avenue when the bike hit the left side of a car.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.