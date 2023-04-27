BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash in Boardman earlier this month has died.

Timothy Welsh, 62, of Boardman, died on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Welsh was involved in a crash around 11:50 a.m. April 10 at Market Street and Shields Road in Boardman.

An SUV was also involved in the crash and was turning left onto Shields Road when the vehicle collided with Welsh’s motorcycle, which was traveling north on Market Street, according to the Highway Patrol.

Charges are pending against the 43-year-old woman from Youngstown, who was driving the SUV.

Welsh had been taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center following the crash.