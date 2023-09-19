NESHANNOCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A man is dead after he was thrown from his motorcycle after a collision Monday.

According to a press release from the Neshannock Police Department, Dale E. Hunter, 62, of New Castle, died from his injuries after a collision at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Meadowview Boulevard.

Hunter’s motorcycle collided with another vehicle just before 7 p.m. Monday. Reports say Hunter was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene of the crash.

Neshannock Fire Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office all assisted on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.