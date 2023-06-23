AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The family of a Struthers boy who was shot and killed over two years ago is holding a motorcycle ride for charity this weekend.

The Ride for Rowan Sweeney motorcycle charity ride will take place at the Youngstown Harley Davidson on Saturday.

The run includes three stop along a 50-mile course from start to finish. After riders complete the course, they’ll convene at the Harley Davidson location in Austintown for dinner, raffles, drinks and live entertainment.

Bands playing include Electric Mayhem, Shadow of Doubt and the Frantic Nancys.

T-shirts will be available, as well as Rowan’s Memorial Park gear.

Tickets are priced as follows:

Riders: $15

Passengers: $10

Meal: $10

Anyone is welcome to come and participate, even if not riding in the course.

Preregistration for the event opens at 10 a.m., with takeoff at 12 p.m.