WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Packard Museum’s annual motorcycle exhibit is now underway.

Saturday kicked off the museum’s 24th year of holding the exhibit.

37 motorcycles are on display for the exhibit. Most of them are Harley-Davidson, which celebrated its 120th anniversary last year.

The world’s oldest Harley is among the motorcycles on display along with those from Indian, Simple, Triumph and Honda.

“We’ve got Harley-Davidson on, off-road bikes. We’ve got Harley-Davidson scooters. We’ve got Harley-Davidson mini-bikes. We can show you the whole history of Harley-Davidson here,” said exhibit chairman Jim Iacozili.

This year’s exhibit runs through June 1.

The museum will also hold four special events throughout its exhibit, starting with “Movie Night at the Museum”, featuring short movies related to motorcycles.

That will happen on Feb. 20.