YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a deadly crash in Youngstown Sunday morning.

It happened on Market Street towards downtown just before 1 a.m.

We’re told a motorcycle and an SUV collided. They were driving in opposite directions when it happened.

The motorcyclist was dragged at least 100 feet and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.