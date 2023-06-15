BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a driver of a motorcycle who led them on chase crashed a short time later and was taken to the hospital.

According to a police report, an officer on patrol about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday saw the driver of a motorcycle, later identified as 20-year Daniel Marciniak, of Springfield, driving recklessly and passing other vehicles at speeds of about 70 miles per hour on US-224.

The officer tried to follow Marciniak but lost sight of him in traffic. Other units were called to be on the lookout for the motorcycle, and Marciniak was spotted heading into the Southern Park Mall parking lot, where an officer tried to stop him.

Police say Marciniak sped away at speeds of about 55 miles per hour near the Steel Valley Brew Works, where there was a large group of vehicles parked. The officer was concerned about people who may be sitting outside in the patio areas or walking from their cars and called off the pursuit.

A short time later, dispatch radioed that a motorcycle matching the same description as the one that took off crashed on Southern Boulevard, near McClurg Road. Police confirmed it was the same motorcycle and the rider was Marciniak.

Marciniak was treated at St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was issued a summons to appear in Boardman court on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He is scheduled for arraignment on June 22.