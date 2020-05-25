Closings and delays
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Motorcycle crash on SR 82 leaves two injured

Local News

The two motorcycles were traveling westbound on State Route 82

by: Chandler Blackmond

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A late accident on State Route 82 left two local men injured Sunday.

Police witnessed the crash of two men on motorcyles.

The two motorcycles were traveling westbound on State Route 82.

The lead motorcycle lost control, overturned and ejected the driver.

The driver following then lost control and ejected the driver.

“The lead driver was charged with failure to control, and both riders were charged with operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement, but neither one were impaired. Alcohol nor drugs is a factor in the crash,” said Sergeant Erik Golias.

Both men suffered minor cuts and abrasions on their arms and backs.

Though they weren’t wearing helmets, they were both able to walk away from the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com