Motorcycle crash leads to serious injuries in Vienna Twp.

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle crashed caused a serious injury on State Route 11 Thursday afternoon in Vienna Township.

OSHP says the accident happened approximately 3:24 p.m. on State Route 11 near mile post 51.

Dennis J. Riggleman, 35, of Girard, was traveling northbound on SR 11 on a 2008 Honda Shadow motorcycle.

According to a release, Riggleman drove off the newly paved side of the roadway onto an uneven lane, lost control, struck a guard rail and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Riggleman was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown by Vienna Twp. EMS with serious injuries.

Vienna Twp. Fire and Police departments also assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.