NORTH BEAVER Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a crash where a motorcycle struck a deer on State Route 18 in North Beaver Township.

Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Reports said that the motorcyclist suffered serious head trauma and a serious left shoulder injury from impact and sliding on the pavement. PSP said that the deer was killed on impact.

PSP said that the victim was taken by helicopter to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.