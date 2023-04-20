LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The wife of a man injured in a motorcycle accident is urging drivers to pay attention on the roads.

James Russell has been in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown for a week after a serious motorcycle accident in Liberty Township last Thursday.

According to a police report, Russell was hit when a vehicle turned into the path of his motorcycle.

“He’s been on motorcycles and two-wheels since before I was born, his entire life. He’s very safe, but people are very distracted and they just don’t pay attention,” said Shalyn Kay, Russell’s daughter.

Kay, her sister Brooke Collins, and stepmother Tammy Russell met with First News outside of St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown. They say James was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car while enjoying a nice day on his bike.

“He came with a brain injury, a traumatic brain injury. Multiple brain bleeds called blossoming, which means it was in different parts of the brain. They had to remove almost half of his skull to relieve the pressure,” said Tammy Russell.

Tammy says her husband has too many injuries to count. The accident even put him into a medically induced coma.

Russell’s daughters have a plea for drivers on the road.

“Your vehicle is much bigger than a motorcycle and a human body, so just please please take the time to watch out for them,” said Collins.

Youngstown Harley Davidson says there are steps drivers need to take while sharing the road with riders.

“I would say look twice, save a life. Slow down. There’s nothing in this world that you need to be in that much of a hurry for that you can lose sight of and potentially take someone else’s life,” said Brandon Davis, a fit specialist at Youngstown Harley Davidson.

Davis also recommends that all motorcyclists wear a helmet as well. Russell’s wife says he wasn’t wearing one at the time of the accident.

As far as Russell’s injuries go, “Really fighting and you know, he has really great signs. But even if he does come out of this, he has a minimum six-month recovery. And you know, we’ve been told if there is something he doesn’t have in six months, he’ll never get it back,” said Kay.

Shalyn, Brooke, and Tammy hope this can serve as a reminder to always lookout while on the road. and maybe think twice before picking up a cellphone while driving. They’re praying that James makes it through this.