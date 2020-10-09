Motorcycle accident on I-680 involving deer sends 2 to hospital

Troopers said the two people were on a motorcycle when a deer ran out in front of them and they hit it

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after a crash on Interstate 680 south in Mahoning County.

The crash happened near the Ohio Turnpike Toll Plaza in Beaver Township just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Casey Susany and 32-year-old Jessica Susany were riding a motorcycle when they hit a deer. Both were thrown from the bike.

Casey was seriously hurt and Jessica was hurt, but should be OK. Both were taken to the hospital.

Both lanes of I-680 south were closed for more than an hour, but everything is now open again.