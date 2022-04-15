AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was killed Friday evening in Austintown when the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV.

The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Route 46 bridge over Interstate 80. The motorcycle could be seen lying in the middle of the road.

A state trooper on the scene said the motorcycle was turning left onto the eastbound entrance ramp of I-80 when it collided with the SUV heading north.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Route 46 northbound is closed as of 9:15 p.m.