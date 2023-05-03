NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — During the Newton Falls City Council meeting Wednesday evening, a motion to get the ball rolling to move control of the community center back to the city was discussed.

About 30 people showed up to the meeting and heard Heritage Accord give an update on its efforts regarding the community center.

In March 2020, the nonprofit entered into a lease with the City of Newton Falls Community Improvement Corp. — an agency of the city — with the terms that it would restore and preserve the center.

“Probably one of our biggest problems is, for the last four years since [Heritage Accord] took over, we’ve been hearing, ‘I’ve got to do this,’ ‘we’re doing that,'” First Ward Councilman Gideon Fetterolf said at the meeting. “Yet, we look over there and see nothing.”

A representative with Heritage Accord said its been busy raising funds to meet the goal. Last October, the AMVETS Service foundation donated $10,000 to the group’s efforts. The Jeffris Family Foundation has also contributed $24,575 to the campaign.

The motion was tabled until May 17 to allow more time to discuss what the city can do to help with the project before any changes can be made.