BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A mother of a young girl filed a report due to her 11-year-old daughter receiving strange messages online.

Reports stated someone was communicating with the daughter on the app Discord, saying that they knew everything about her. According to Discord.com, it is a voice, video and text chat app that’s used by tens of millions of people ages 13+ to talk and hang out with their communities and friends.

Reports state the person sent the victim her address and a picture of her that she did not share with the person. The person also provided the girl her age and more information.

The situation was unsettling for the mother so she informed police. The mother told police that someone had tried to tell her daughter to kill herself in the chat two years ago. The mother wanted a report to be filed due to fears of child trafficking and someone coming to the residence. The daughter said she hasn’t posted the address and does not know how anyone would have gotten it.

The mother was issued an incident number and card by police.