Mother sentenced for mishandling of her newborn’s corpse

Officers found him under a sink deceased and wrapped in towels

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Savannah Devlin’s day in court was described as emotional and complex.

In the end, she will spend three years in prison for the improper handling of a corpse, her own newborn son, Patrick.

“Because she came to the hospital without a child, officers went to her home and did a thorough search, where they were able to find the body of a boy wrapped [in] towels underneath a bathroom sink. He was not breathing, blue in color and clearly deceased,” said Caitlyn Andrews, Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor.

Devlin said she didn’t know she was pregnant when she gave birth on June 2, 2019.

“We don’t care if she knew she was pregnant. What matters is she knew she gave birth and lied about it,” Andrews said.

But Devlin’s attorney said that she was not thinking clearly after having the baby, saying the defendant was “operating with 40% of her remaining blood volume after having suffered a traumatic incident, probably the worst thing that could happen to a mother.”

During the sentencing, Devlin’s ex-husband Anthony gave a victim impact statement.

“My life has been a wreck pretty much since this has happened,” he said.

Devlin spoke on her own behalf saying that this was a tragedy that haunts her, too.

“I live with it every second of the day. I lost a baby, too. My family lost a grandson, a nephew. I lost a son I got to hold, I never got to bury,” Devlin said.

In court, prosecutors stated that there was no evidence that Devlin harmed her son.

An autopsy revealed that Patrick did not die in utero, but during childbirth.

At the end of the sentencing, Judge Anthony Donofrio spoke about the difficulty of the case.

He ultimately sentenced her to spend three years in prison after citing previous statements from the defendant that she was ashamed of being pregnant.