WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren police were called to a home after a mother reported her daughter had been beaten up at Quimby Park Monday around 8:30 p.m.

Reports state the victim was at the park with her siblings when other juveniles approached them and “tried talking to them” but when the girl and her siblings started walking home, the other juveniles assaulted her.

The girl stated someone grabbed her hair and slammed her head onto the ground, punched her in the face, then slammed her head into the ground again.

Officers noted the girl’s face was red where she was punched and she had a scrape on her knee. At the time, her mother deemed a hospital visit unnecessary and said she would monitor her condition, according to reports.

Police made contact with a witness to the fight, but the witness was unable to identify the assailant.