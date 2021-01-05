Mother of Youngstown shooting victim calls for end to violence

Letricia Jones said John "Bingo" Pettiford was her third son killed by violence

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The mother of a shooting victim is calling for an end to violence in Youngstown.

Letricia Jones reached out, wanting to talk about her son, John Pettiford. He was also known as “Bingo.”

Pettiford was shot Saturday before crashing at Wirt and Delaware. He died at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Jones says Bingo was her third son killed by violence. She described him as an excellent father.

“Bingo always was there for everybody. I just want to know why somebody would hurt my child for no reason. What did he do that was so serious to where you had to murder him?” she wasked.

Jones is pleading to anyone who knows anything about Saturday’s shooting to report it.

She also spoke about her concerns with the community.