Mother of teen homicide victim discusses heartbreak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, on North Truesdale Avenue in Youngstown, the body of 14-year-old Landon Lockhart was found in a wooded area, about a 10-minute drive from his own house. Today, his mother talked about the tragedy and the family’s search for answers.

Police are investigating Lockhart’s death as a homicide. He had been missing for 53 days.

“Jolly. Laughing. Always did things,” said Lajena Solomon, Lockhart’s mother.

Solomon remembers her son as a happy teen. His family nickname is “Boogie” because he loved to dance.

“I just want to know why they killed my baby and who did it,” Solomon said.

Police have not shared how Lockhart’s body was found.

“They got to do an autopsy because they only identified him by his fingerprints,” Solomon said.

Until an autopsy is finished, there is no way to know how or when he was killed.

“He loved life. For somebody to take his life, that was just so hard. Who would have a heart to kill a child?” Solomon wonders.

Though the tree might have already been put away, Lockhart’s wrapped gifts still sit in the living room, waiting for him to unwrap them.

“Our whole Thanksgiving is messed up. We were supposed to leave for Thanksgiving. We were supposed to leave after Christmas. My baby’s stuff is still sitting over there. He didn’t even get to open his Christmas gifts,” Solomon said.

If you have any information on this homicide, you are urged to call Youngstown police.