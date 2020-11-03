Mother of child who fired gun in Boardman Sam’s Club answers to charge in court

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The mother of a child who fired a gun inside a Boardman Sam’s Club had her first appearance in court Tuesday.

Amanda Karr is charged with child endangering, a misdemeanor.

Police say she was in Sam’s Club on Oct. 17 when her 7-year-old grabbed a gun from her purse, causing it to fire near the cash registers.

No one was hit, but two people in the store complained of leg pain. Police did not find any wounds on those people but did report there were pieces of a shopping cart and bullet fragments around the store.

Karr will be back in court later this month.