YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The mother of a man facing over 100 charges in a stalking case pleaded no contest Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a charge of obstructing official business.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito found Karen Longnecker, 77, guilty and sentenced her to probation with a 180-day jail sentence suspended unless she violates her probation.

The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

A plea hearing for her son, Jamie Longnecker, 47, was delayed because of problems with a sign language interpreter. Jamie Longnecker is deaf.

Karen and Jamie Longnecker were accused of sending threatening messages and texts to over 30 people, including law enforcement officials investigating their case.

They are accused of harassing a young female, who worked with Jamie Longnecker and who he was reportedly obsessed with, and sending pornographic images to her family.

They were originally charged in March 2021.

Jamie Longnecker had pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge in connection to the state case when investigators found a gun at his home while serving a search warrant. He was sentenced to time served in December 2021 and was placed on three years of probation.

He had been free on bail in the state case, but that bail was revoked earlier this month after prosecutors said he had been trying to contact a witness in his case.

Although an interpreter was present via video, Max Hiltner, Jamie Longnecker’s attorney, said his client can better understand the plea agreement if an interpreter can go over it with his client in person. Judge D’Apolito agreed.

Bradley Barmen, the lawyer for Karen Longnecker, said his client did not want to wait to resolve her case so her plea hearing was held

County Sheriff’s Detective Pat Mondora said Karen Longnecker lied to investigators about buying a computer for her son that he used to harass the victims.

Jamie Longnecker’s plea hearing will be at 1:30 p.m. on April 26.