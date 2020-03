It happened Sunday afternoon at Cascade Park in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A mother and three-year-old daughter are recovering after a tree fell on them in New Castle.

It happened Sunday afternoon at Cascade Park. The mother was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown and the daughter was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

According to the child’s grandfather, they are both in stable condition and are expected to be okay.