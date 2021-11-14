Moss Ancestral Home holds last open house of the year

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Moss Ancestral Home and Museum has closed up shop for the year.

Sunday was their last open house of the year.

The home was decorated for the holidays. The owner said she rescued the home from demolition and restored it over 30 years ago.

It’s thought to be one of the oldest houses in Mineral Ridge. It’s what’s known as a bank house, which is cut into a hill to allow for cool storage of food before refrigeration.

“This year is special because the Mineral Ridge Historical Society hosted it and they had the Girl Scouts and high school history club come and do the decorating,” said museum curator and homeowner Mary Lou Moss Godleski.

The Moss House closes every year for winter and reopens again in April when they will start hosting open houses once a month.