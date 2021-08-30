Mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus in Trumbull County

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health announced that Trumbull County had one mosquito pool test positive for the West Nile Virus Monday.

According to the Trumbull County Combined Health District, the mosquito pool was from the 600 block of North Rd. SE in Howland Township. The sample was collected between August 17 and August 18.

As of Monday, there have been no human cases of the West Nile Virus in Trumbull County; however, with the positively tested mosquito pool, the health district asks the community to be vigilant against being bitten by a mosquito.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District offers the following advice:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors.

Apply repellents on exposed skin registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Wear clothing treated with permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent for extra protection.

Use products according to label instructions to optimize safety and effectiveness.

Do not spray repellents on the skin under your clothing.

Take care during peak mosquito biting hours.

Take extra care to use repellents from dusk to dawn.

Wear light-colored clothing, long-sleeved shirts or jackets and long pants to protect against mosquito bites.

Consider avoiding outdoor activities during peak mosquito biting hours.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure.

Don’t let mosquitoes breed around your home.

Empty standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, tarps/covers and wheelbarrows on a regular basis.

Discard trash such as tin cans, plastic containers and other water-holding containers that have accumulated on your property.

Dispose of discarded tires properly. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out.

Change the water in pet dishes frequently.

Replace the water in birdbaths weekly.

Check and clean clogged roof gutters at least twice annually so they will drain properly.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with mosquito-eating fish.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, even those that are not being used.

Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when they are not being used.

The health district also recommends using products containing Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), available at many garden and home improvement stores, to control mosquito larvae in containers that are too large to empty.

More information can be found on the Ohio Department of Health website.