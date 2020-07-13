Mosquito spraying to occur in Mahoning County

(WYTV) – The Mahoning County Public Health has received 2020 Ohio EPA Mosquito Control Grant Funding for mosquito control measures.
One of those measures includes spraying for adult mosquito control.
Spraying will help reduce the population of mosquitoes and help prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile Virus.
Adult Mosquito Control will occur in the following limited areas within Mahoning County:
- Austintown – July 14 and August 6
- Boardman – July 15 and August 11
- Struthers – July 16 and August 12
- Canfield – July 10 and August 13
- Poland – July 21 and August 17
- Campbell – July 29 and August 18
- Canfield Fairgrounds, Chaparral Campgrounds, Western Reserve Campgrounds and Green Twp. Park – July 27 and August 20
- Sebring, Beloit, Lakside Campground and Lake Milton KOA Campground – July 28 and August 24
- Youngstown (East Side) – July 30 and August 25
- Mill Creek Park, Boardman Park, Austintown Park and Canfield Park – August 3 and August 27
- Lowellville, New Middletown and Poland Park – August 4 and August 31
Spraying will be performed between dusk and dawn, and if rainy or windy conditions are present, spraying will be postponed.
If you have any beehives, call the Environmental Health Division at 330-270-2855, so spraying can be avoided in those locations.
Please remember that many mosquito problems are the result of breeding sites around the home. Spraying is not effective in controlling the breeding sites of mosquitos.
The following practices should be followed to help eliminate mosquito breeding sites around the home:
- Empty of throw away containers in your yard that can collect water such as tires, buckets, bottles, toys, etc.
- Change water in pet bowls, birdbaths and flowerpot saucers at least twice a week
- Clean clogged rain gutters
- Repair leaky outdoor faucets
- Keep water from accumulating on tarps and boat covers
Bio-friendly larvacides, commonly known as “mosquito dunks,” can be purchased at local garden and hardware stores. These will control larval growth in wet areas around the home for several weeks without harming other animals.
Protect yourself from mosquito bites by:
- Covering exposed skin by wearing long sleeves and long pants
- Avoiding outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active such as dusk and dawn
- Avoiding areas with heavy mosquito activity
- Using repellents on exposed skin – always read and follow the label instructions
- Inspecting window and door screens and repair any holes