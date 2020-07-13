Mosquito spraying to occur in Mahoning County

Spraying will help reduce the population of mosquitoes and help prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile Virus

(WYTV) – The Mahoning County Public Health has received 2020 Ohio EPA Mosquito Control Grant Funding for mosquito control measures.

One of those measures includes spraying for adult mosquito control.

Adult Mosquito Control will occur in the following limited areas within Mahoning County:

Austintown – July 14 and August 6

Boardman – July 15 and August 11

Struthers – July 16 and August 12

Canfield – July 10 and August 13

Poland – July 21 and August 17

Campbell – July 29 and August 18

Canfield Fairgrounds, Chaparral Campgrounds, Western Reserve Campgrounds and Green Twp. Park – July 27 and August 20

Sebring, Beloit, Lakside Campground and Lake Milton KOA Campground – July 28 and August 24

Youngstown (East Side) – July 30 and August 25

Mill Creek Park, Boardman Park, Austintown Park and Canfield Park – August 3 and August 27

Lowellville, New Middletown and Poland Park – August 4 and August 31

Spraying will be performed between dusk and dawn, and if rainy or windy conditions are present, spraying will be postponed.

If you have any beehives, call the Environmental Health Division at 330-270-2855, so spraying can be avoided in those locations.

Please remember that many mosquito problems are the result of breeding sites around the home. Spraying is not effective in controlling the breeding sites of mosquitos.

The following practices should be followed to help eliminate mosquito breeding sites around the home:

Empty of throw away containers in your yard that can collect water such as tires, buckets, bottles, toys, etc.

Change water in pet bowls, birdbaths and flowerpot saucers at least twice a week

Clean clogged rain gutters

Repair leaky outdoor faucets

Keep water from accumulating on tarps and boat covers

Bio-friendly larvacides, commonly known as “mosquito dunks,” can be purchased at local garden and hardware stores. These will control larval growth in wet areas around the home for several weeks without harming other animals.

Protect yourself from mosquito bites by: