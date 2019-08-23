Mosquito problem brought on by Kinsman flooding could be dealt with soon

A local pest control company offered to donate its services after seeing the devastation

KINSMAN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – For the past month, people on Lakeview and Golf drives in Kinsman Township have been working to get back into their homes. Now they’re facing another issue — mosquitoes.

Skip LaPlante lives in one of the about 30 homes impacted by last month’s flooding. Heavy rain took out a portion of the causeway at Kinsman Lake.

“The day of the flood, it was a tsunami,” he said.

The damage to the causeway cut off the only driveable path to the Lakelands community. Now people who live there are forced to use ATVs or walk a half-mile to get to their cars on the other side.

“They gotta go through the woods down across the creek. It’s pretty tiring,” LaPlante said.

He said the mosquito problem on that path, especially in the morning when kids are heading to school and in the evening when people are coming home from work, is bad.

“It’s pretty tough.”

Trustees were approached about having the trail sprayed. Alexander’s Pest Control, the company the township has used for several years, came out to assess the area and see the devastation first-hand.

“Due to that and also knowing the hardships of the residents here, he said that he wanted to donate his services to spray this entire area, which is probably close to 1,500 feet,” Trustee Greg Leonhard said.

The township is grateful for it.

“To me, it’s just a great gesture and it is really appreciated,” Leonhard said.