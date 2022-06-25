BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday was the 17th annual Safety Day at the Mosquito Lake Marina.

The Bazetta Township Police and Fire Departments organized the event.

Guests got to see several local, state and federal rescue vehicles that are being used in the area.

Police Chief Christopher Herlinger said the Safety Day gives the public a chance to see the positive aspects of the safety forces.

“It’s important to do this because it shows the community that the first responders are people too and it gives them a chance to interact with us in a positive light that may not always be the case,” Herlinger said.

Along with the vehicles on displays, several prizes donated by businesses and residents were given away. including over 70 bicycles, life preservers and various toys for the children.

Tim Renninger contributed to this report.