TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were no injuries after a tractor-trailer accident Thursday morning on I-80 in Trumbull County.

However, the crash did slow down traffic for morning commuters around 7:30 a.m.

State troopers say a driver rear-ended another truck that stopped quickly in the westbound lane between Lordstown and Route 5, causing another semi to stop quickly.

That semi dumped its load of steel coiled wire in the accident.