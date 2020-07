The crash happened about 6:20 a.m. right outside New Hope Baptist Church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of Albert Street in Youngstown is closed Monday after an early morning accident.

An SUV hit a utility pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but we don’t know yet how badly they were hurt.

As of 7:20 a.m., Albert Street was closed from Arch Street to East High Avenue.